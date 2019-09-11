State to close arguments in Nicholas Ninow rape case - and wants a life sentence

The state is expected to close arguments in its case against Nicholas Ninow, the man who pleaded guilty to raping a seven-year-old at a Dros restaurant last year, on Wednesday.

Ninow has pleaded guilt to rape, possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice — but pleaded not guilty to assault.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said prosecutor Dorah Ngobeni was expected to close the state's case on Wednesday.

“In her submissions to the trial court in aggravation for sentence, she will argue for the imposition of life imprisonment,” said Mjonondwane.

The state is expected to call two witnesses, including the young victim, to testify at the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday.