Dros victim, 8, to take the stand today
The eight-year-old Pretoria girl who was raped in a toilet of a Dros restaurant is expected to take the stand on Wednesday.
Phindi Mjonondwane, the National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson said
The minor will testify briefly via CCTV with the support of an intermediary and two court preparation officers.
This comes after Nicholas Ninow, the man standing trial for raping the minor, confessed to the crime at the beginning of his trial on Monday.
“As the NPA, we already indicated that we reject the plea explanation by Ninow as it consisted of inconsistencies when compared to the version of the complainant during consultation with the prosecutor,” Mjonondwane said.
She assured members of the public that the purpose of calling for the minor’s testimony was not to place her in a position where she has to relive the traumatic event.
“The sole purpose of calling the child victim to testify is to place before court, evidence that seeks to rebutt Ninow's version regarding the sequence or chronological order of events leading to the gruesome violation of the her innocence,” she said.
Mjonondwane said Senior State Advocate Dorah Ngobeni is expected to close the state case and in her submissions to the trial court in aggravation for sentence, she will argue for the imposition of life imprisonment