Dros victim, 8, to take the stand today

“As the NPA, we already indicated that we reject the plea explanation by Ninow as it consisted of inconsistencies when compared to the version of the complainant during consultation with the prosecutor,” Mjonondwane said.

She assured members of the public that the purpose of calling for the minor’s testimony was not to place her in a position where she has to relive the traumatic event.

“The sole purpose of calling the child victim to testify is to place before court, evidence that seeks to rebutt Ninow's version regarding the sequence or chronological order of events leading to the gruesome violation of the her innocence,” she said.

Mjonondwane said Senior State Advocate Dorah Ngobeni is expected to close the state case and in her submissions to the trial court in aggravation for sentence, she will argue for the imposition of life imprisonment