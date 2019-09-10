'I trusted you with my child': Dros childminder felt like a failure after mom's words

The mother of a seven-year-old girl that Nicholas Ninow has admitted raping became "hysterical" when she could not see her child in the play area of the Dros restaurant, a witness said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Ninow pleaded guilty to accosting the girl when she went to the restaurant's bathroom on September 22 2018.

The trial is ongoing with the state leading its witnesses.

A former childminder at the Silverton Dros told the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday that she had been looking after the child and others in the kiddies corner at Dros. According to the woman, children occupy two kiddies corners at the restaurant. One accommodates 7-12 year olds and other accommodates 1-3 year olds.

Before children are allowed to play, their details are entered into a register and a sticker is placed on the child's chest, she said.

The victim and her mother got to the restaurant around noon. The mother was with two children; the girl and her brother.