'Protect me from my son': mayor's elderly mother gets court order

The home life of an ANC Eastern Cape politician is in the spotlight after his 87-year-old mother secured an interim protection order against him. Five relatives have also been arrested for allegedly assaulting three women in the family..

The interim protection order was signed on September 3 at the Mount Frere magistrate’s court against ANC regional chair and mayor of the Alfred Nzo District municipality, Sixolile Mehlomakhulu, DispatchLIVE reports.

His mother, Mvulazana Sylvia Mehlomakhulu, confirmed opening a case against him, saying to the Dispatch: “I am hurt, I just can’t explain why he’s doing this to me,” before breaking down in tears. “Is this the life I have to live in my twilight years?” she asked.

The mayor's sister, Ntombemsulwa Mehlomakhulu, alleged he had taken lounge furniture, beds, dining room furniture, cutlery and pots from their KwaBhaca home on September 2, as the family was preparing a traditional feast.

“He came and ransacked this house. He made holes in six water tanks and took what was inside this house.”