Weskoppies decision on Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow today

The man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in a Pretoria restaurant is expected to appear in court today to get confirmation whether a bed has been made available for him at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital.

Nicholas Ninow stands accused of rape and being in possession of illegal substances after he allegedly raped the minor in a toilet of a Dros restaurant in Silverton last year.

Ninow is expected back in court where he will be informed whether or not he will be sent to the hospital to be mentally evaluated.

He will be evaluated to determine whether he could be held accountable for the alleged rape of the girl in September.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane has confirmed that a bed has been made available for Ninow's observation.

"We can confirm that a bed has been made available for the accused and that he will be referred to the psychiatric hospital ... and will be formally ordered to be admitted for psychiatric evaluation," Mjonondwane said yesterday.