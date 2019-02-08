Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow declared fit to stand trial

Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow is fit to stand trial, the Pretoria Magistrate’s court ruled on Friday.

Ninow, who stands accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in a Dros restaurant bathroom, made a brief appearance in court where it was ruled that he is of a sound mind.

The 20-year-old was sent on a 30-day mental observation at Wiskopies in early January on the request of his defence team.

Ninow was said to have been diagnosed with bipolar in 2013.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Ninow was evaluated by Witkoppies and was found to be in his right mind.

“They presented in court and it indicates that he is sane and fit to stand trial,” she said.