Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow declared fit to stand trial
Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow is fit to stand trial, the Pretoria Magistrate’s court ruled on Friday.
Ninow, who stands accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in a Dros restaurant bathroom, made a brief appearance in court where it was ruled that he is of a sound mind.
The 20-year-old was sent on a 30-day mental observation at Wiskopies in early January on the request of his defence team.
Ninow was said to have been diagnosed with bipolar in 2013.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Ninow was evaluated by Witkoppies and was found to be in his right mind.
“They presented in court and it indicates that he is sane and fit to stand trial,” she said.
Mjonondwane said that although she could confirm the court’s ruling, she was not at liberty to disclose the contents of the report.
“It [evaluation report] is not for public consumption yet and it will be difficult for me to what the findings are. I am also not an expert,” said Mjonondwana.
She said that the evaluation found that Ninow was normal and that he “can differentiate between right and wrong” and therefore fit to stand trial.
Mjonondwane said the case will now be taken to the Pretoria High Court which will commence on March 5.
“We are happy by the work that has been done by Wwitkoppies and they continue to play a vital role in our courts,” she said.
Mjonondwane said it is important for the victim who is a minor and her family receive justice.
Ninow was charged with rape, assault with intent to do grievously body harm, intimidation and possession of drugs.