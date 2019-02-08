South Africa

Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow declared fit to stand trial

By Karabo Ledwaba and Kgothatso Madisa - 08 February 2019 - 12:16
Nicholas Ninow, who is accused of raping a seven-year-old child in the bathroom of Dros restaurant in Pretoria, appears before a packed Pretoria magistrate’s court.
Nicholas Ninow, who is accused of raping a seven-year-old child in the bathroom of Dros restaurant in Pretoria, appears before a packed Pretoria magistrate’s court.
Image: THULANI MBELE

Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow is fit to stand trial, the Pretoria Magistrate’s court ruled on Friday.

Ninow, who stands accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in a Dros restaurant bathroom, made a brief appearance in court where it was ruled that he is of a sound mind.

The 20-year-old was sent on a 30-day mental observation at Wiskopies in early January on the request of his defence team.

Ninow was said to have been diagnosed with bipolar in 2013.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Ninow was evaluated by Witkoppies and was found to be in his right mind.

“They presented in court and it indicates that he is sane and fit to stand trial,” she said.

Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow sent for 30-day mental observation

Nicholas Ninow has been ordered to undergo a 30-day mental evaluation.
News
1 month ago

Mjonondwane said that although she could confirm the court’s ruling, she was not at liberty to disclose the contents of the report.

“It [evaluation report] is not for public consumption yet and it will be difficult for me to what the findings are. I am also not an expert,” said Mjonondwana.

She said that the evaluation found that Ninow was normal and that he “can differentiate between right and wrong” and therefore fit to stand trial.

Mjonondwane said the case will now be taken to the Pretoria High Court which will commence on March 5.

“We are happy by the work that has been done by Wwitkoppies and they continue to play a vital role in our courts,” she said.

Mjonondwane said it is important for the victim who is a minor and her family receive justice.

Ninow was charged with rape, assault with intent to do grievously body harm, intimidation and possession of drugs.

READ MORE:

Healing a child from trauma

How does one even begin to heal and restore such a young child after this kind of tragedy? How does the family begin to heal and move on?
News
3 months ago

Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow to be sent for psychiatric evaluation

Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow will undergo psychiatric evaluation at the Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital in Pretoria.
News
3 months ago

'Charge Nicholas Ninow with attempted murder'

Dros restaurant rape accused Nicholas Ninow should face additional charges of attempted murder.
News
4 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Political parties react to #SONA2019 speech
#SONA2019: Everything you need to know from Ramaphosa’s speech
X