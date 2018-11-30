“Rape is never the victim's fault. Clothing is not consent.”

That is the message teenage activist Zulaikha Patel wants to share during the 16 Days of Activism campaign against women and child abuse in SA.

Patel was part of a silent demonstration outside the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Two years ago‚ as a 13-year-old‚ she was involved in a stand-off with security guards while protesting against the Pretoria Girls' High schools policy on Afro hairstyles.

The group of protesters‚ most of whom wore shorts and T-shirts‚ stood at the corner of Francis Baard and Sophie de Bruyn streets in Pretoria on Friday‚ holding up placards.

"Cheryl Zondi"‚ "Khwezi"‚ "Rape is never the victim's fault"‚ "Men and boys; what is wrong with us?" said some of the placards.

"We are here to make a statement‚ to say that clothing is not consent and that rape is never the victim's fault‚" said Patel.

"We feel activism against gender-based violence should not be 16 days but should be 365 days because rape and gender-based violence don't happen at a certain time in the year‚" she said.

"We need to come together to fight this cancer in our society. We need to unite as men and women. We need men to go out and speak out in their male circles against rape‚" she said.

Patel said rape should not be "sugar coated" and perpetrators should not be protected.