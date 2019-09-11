'Publish names of all sex offenders': Bathabile Dlamini at Ninow rape trial

“It's time that everyone takes up women's issues seriously. We are not numbers, we are human beings.”

ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini conveyed this message at the high court in Pretoria where Nicholas Ninow was standing trial on Wednesday charged with the rape of a seven-year-old girl at the Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria.

Ninow has pleaded guilty to rape, defeating the ends of justice and possession of drugs. He pleaded not guilty to assault.

On Wednesday, evidence from the child was heard in camera.

The court was cleared and only officials, lawyers and Ninow's family remained inside while she gave evidence via CCTV.

Dlamini said the case, and others like it, required women to come together on a single platform of action “because in South Africa violence has strong roots and women feel as if they are in a war zone”.