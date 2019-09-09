Nicholas Ninow pleads guilty to raping girl, 7, at Dros restaurant

Nicholas Ninow pleaded guilty to raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Silverton, as well as possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice, in the Pretoria high court on Monday.

In his plea explanation, read by his counsel Herman Alberts, Ninow said he went to the bathroom to take drugs in September 2018. When he entered the cubicle, he took off his shirt and lowered his pants.

He said the child entered the toilet and said she wanted to urinate. He put her on the toilet seat.

"I acted impulsively. I penetrated the complainant with my finger," Ninow said.