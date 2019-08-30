Taps remain dry as Mogalakwena waits on the ANC

In his last Facebook post, slain ANC youth leader Ralph Kanyane lamented over the dry taps in areas falling under the Mogalakwena local municipality in Limpopo.

"Mogalakwena municipality re kgopela Meetse [we are pleading for water]! Mahwelereng has never been like this in the history of democracy," he wrote on July 23.

The post was accompanied by images of drums and buckets at the gates of homes in Mahwelereng near the town of Mokopane.

Just 24 hours after posting, while sitting in a car with his comrade Vaaltyn Kekana at a shopping complex in Mokopane - the pair was shot dead by unknown gunmen.

The taps remain dry as residents await political intervention from the ANC, which dispatched its deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte to the town to meet with party structures after a three-day shutdown of the bushveld town organised by the Mokopane Task Team (MTT).