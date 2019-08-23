Villagers at mercy of global mine

Jerry Kekana might see his dream home reduced to rubble if his community lose their court battle against mining giant Anglo American Platinum which wants at least 100 families to vacate tribal trust land at Mapela near Mokopane in Limpopo.

Anglo, which operates the biggest open cast platinum mine in the world, Mogalakwena Platinum Mine in Mapela, has asked the Limpopo high court through its subsidiary Rustenburg Platinum Mining Limited to grant an order to evict residents like Kekana and others who have erected structures in Leruleng in Skimming, one of the villages under the Mapela traditional authority.

Skimming is a village that predates the mine while Leruleng is a new extension of the old village which is expanding towards the mine.

Skimming is located close to the mining operation and is beset by problems including high dust levels from the mine dunes, blasting and high levels of noise.

A social audit baseline report conducted by Action Aid in 10 mining-affected communities including Mapela found that the Mogalakwena mine failed to comply with regulations relating to health and safety.

However the Mapela Traditional Council has since 2015 granted at least 100 people certificates of permission to occupy a piece of land closer to the mine. Some like Kekana have already built houses but many have only secured their stands by erecting shacks with the hope of moving there at some stage.

However, Anglo wants the court to order the residents to vacate the area and the traditional council to stop authorising the allocation of stands.

The matter was postponed to next month in the Polokwane High Court on Tuesday.

But the residents, cited as "the unlawful occupiers of Zwartfontein 818" in the application face a nervous wait.