ANC sacks three 'truant' councillors

The ANC in Limpopo's Waterberg region has sacked three of its executive council members in Mogalakwena local municipality for "deliberately failing" to attend council meetings resulting in it being unable to adopt key decisions.

During the special council meeting held on Tuesday in Mokopane, it was resolved that councillors Lesibana Langa and Mabu Sanny Tlhaku be removed as executive members, while Mankopane Mike Rapatsa was removed as the chief whip of the ruling party in the council.

The trio were replaced by councillors Mapula Tefu, who replaced Tlhaku as the corporate support services chairperson. Lesetja Legodi is in for Langa as the community services chairperson, while Madimetja Monare has replaced Rapatsa as the acting chief whip.

Mogalakwena municipality has further withdrawn eight councillors as representatives from the Waterberg district.

ANC Waterberg region spokesperson Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala said that in its ordinary sitting of the regional executive committee (REC) in August, the party received a damning governance report on the state of affairs in the municipality.

"The report mainly made it clear that the functioning of the municipality was hampered by the chief whip of the municipality, three exco members and few other ANC ordinary councillors who would deliberately not attend either exco meetings or council meetings, with the full knowledge that the two most important and legislated meetings would not have the required quorum.

"Thus making it difficult for the municipality to process certain but important reports, such as the adoption of municipal budget," Moremi-Taueatsoala said.

He said the REC received a report that the matter had been persistent from as early as March this year.