Fight breaks out in Limpopo municipality after group invades council sitting

A fight broke out in the chambers of the Mogalakwena municipality in Mokopane, Limpopo, on Tuesday after a group arrived at the municipal offices and attacked security guards protecting the premises.

“The group then forced entry into the municipal chambers and disrupted members of the council during a council sitting," said police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe on Wednesday.

"A fight broke out between the two groups. During the process, several people allegedly assaulted each other and also damaged the doors of the municipal offices.”