New sex education syllabus will help learners in long run

There is nothing sinister about the department of basic education's plan to include sex education in the new life orientation curriculum.

Providing sex education to learners at an early age is important as it will assist them make informed decisions when they become sexually active.

A new syllabus with sex education does not induce learners to indulge in sexual activities. There is no evidence to back the conclusion that this syllabus will corrupt our learners. It's unfortunate that we still have parents who feel embarrassed to discuss sex matters with their children.

In fact as parents, we should be grateful and applaud the department for taking up the challenge on this crucial form of education. My parents must join to help.

Statistics show that teenage pregnancy is on the rise in SA and young people become HIV positive on a daily basis mainly because of poor sex education.

Educating learners about sex and its repercussions might decrease both challenges.

Whether we like it or not, children need to be educated about sex.

Mogau Victor Sebatana, Mogalakwena, Limpopo