Not voting won't solve anything

Well, we are left with less than two weeks before casting our votes. Recently, there have been protests in several places across the country, such as the Alexandra shutdown.

Some of the shutdowns and protests were against corruption, nepotism, job losses, lack of basic service delivery, privatisation and so on.

We also witnessed some organisers of such shutdowns and marches encouraging their followers not to participate in the upcoming elections because their demands fell on deaf ears.

Community members also voiced their frustrations and anger, saying they are not going to the polls because they are being taken for a ride by politicians who only take them seriously during the election period.