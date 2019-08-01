Angry residents march in Mokopane to demand that mayor resigns

Angry residents of the embattled Mogalakwena local municipality have shut down Mokopane town in Limpopo to demand the resignation of the mayor and the entire council.

This follows the killing of councillor Valtyn Kekana and ANC Mogalakwena sub-region secretary Ralph Kanyane, who were shot in a suspected hit during broad daylight last week.

Scores of residents marched to the municipality to submit a memorandum of demands to the mayor and also to the police to speed up the investigation.

South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) sub-region secretary Sasa Tlou said they demand that mayor Andrina Matsemela resigns with immediate effect because she has led a corrupt municipality which fails to provide services to the people.

However, the memorandum was only read out as Matsemela was not at work and residents refused to submit it to any official other than the mayor.