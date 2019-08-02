Calls for mayor's removal intensify

Speakers at the memorial service for slain Mogalakwena councillor Valtyn Kekana, who was also chairperson of the Municipal Public Accounts Committee, have called on mayor Andrina Matsemela to resign with immediate effect.

The service at Moshate, Mokopane, yesterday, was delayed after angry residents took to the streets, demanding that Matsemela must step down.

Kekana, 52, and Ralph Kanyane, 33, were killed by unknown gunmen in Mokopane, Limpopo, in a suspected hit last week.

Cosatu first deputy president Mike Shingange called for residents in Moshate to continue with the shutdown until their demands are met.

"We have been raising serious issues of corruption in that municipality and nothing has happened. As Cosatu we say continue with the total shutdown until the mayor is removed," Shingange said.

"There is not political leadership in the municipality and now comrades are resorting to killing one another."

Shingange said the ANC has failed to lead the people of Mogalakwena.

Municipal spokesperson Malesela Selokela said it was only the ANC that can recall the mayor. Matsemela was conspicuous by her absence at the memorial service.