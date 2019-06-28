Miners emerge after nine-day underground strike over 'sex pest'

About 300 miners emerged from the Lanxess Chrome Mines near Rustenburg after spending nine days underground as part of a sit-in in protest against mine management.

Trade union National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has called off its sit-in strike after reaching a settlement with mine management.

“The strike was very difficult for our members. They fought against an inflexible management who denied them food in an attempt to break the strike. For nine days they slept on the hard, cold stone floor of the shaft, in freezing temperatures, inhaling the fumes of the chrome dust,” Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said in a media statement on Thursday evening.

“For the entire time they were on strike they suffered the agony of being separated from their loved ones. But for them, the sacrifice was worth it, in order to expose a ruthless management.”