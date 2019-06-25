Miners in underground protest against sex-for-jobs

Close to 300 disgruntled mineworkers at Lanxess's in Rustenburg, North West, remained underground for the sixth day yesterday in protest against alleged sex-for-jobs scandal at the chrome mine.

The mineworkers, who are affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), have been underground since Wednesday afternoon, demanding action from management against a mine captain behind the scandal.

Numsa said the alleged perpetrator had not been suspended and no disciplinary action had been taken against him.

Numsa's general-secretary Irvin Jim said their members had raised a series of issues with the mine bosses, but no action had been taken.

"We are in the middle of a crisis. Our workers have been exposed to a risky situation for six days and because of the conditions underground, some of them fell sick and had to be taken to hospital," Jim said.

"Other issues relate to organisational rights, our union is not recognised despite having the majority in terms of numbers. About 50 members have been dismissed and in our view that was orchestrated by them joining the union."

NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu accused Numsa striking members of holding NUM members hostage. He confirmed that the official was a member of NUM.

"On Thursday, 38 of our members managed to escape underground," said Mammburu.

He said the employee was suspended in November and his disciplinary hearing has been postponed three times.

Jim said on Friday they organised food for their members underground, but they were disappointed to find out the following day that the mine security threw it away.