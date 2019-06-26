Boss followed me into mine for sex

Katlego Mogwera has been diagnosed with depression ever since she was allegedly sexually harassed by a mine captain at LanXess chrome mine in Rustenburg, North West.

Mogwera, 35, a rock drill operator, also felt hard done by the mine management who she accused of dragging their feet in addressing her plight.

She said her boss had promised her a higher position if she agreed to sleep with him.

Mogwera said she reported the case to the company's human resources department nine months ago but nothing has happened since.

She always feels depressed whenever she sees the perpetrator at work, she told Sowetan yesterday. This has also angered her colleagues who have since staged an underground sit-in since Wednesday last week.

"My life has never been the same ever since the sexual harassment started in May last year. He started by calling me into his office, demanding my cellphone number.

He then went on to fondle my breasts, threatening that my career would never go anywhere as he was the only person who had powers to give me a higher position," Mogwera alleged.

She said when she refused to sleep with the man the situation became worse as he would go underground to make things difficult for her.

"I reported the case to our HR but my pleas fell on deaf ears. He started going underground to make my life difficult as he would force me to drill using big machinery. I decided to report the matter at Rustenburg police station and he was arrested in October last year.

"Unfortunately, I don't know what happened to the case as I was also hospitalised for a month because of depression."