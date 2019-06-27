Miners reunite with families as LanXess chrome mine strike ends

Following an underground sit-in of nine days, miners at LanXess chrome mine will finally be reunited with their families.

On Thursday afternoon the miners agreed to call off the strike.

This follows the negotiations between their union bosses and company management that took place the whole day on Thursday at the mine premises.

After walking for almost 2 km to the shaft where the miners had staged a sit in, the union was met by excited and energetic workers. Wearing their hard hats (Makarapas) and dirty overalls the miners chanted revolutionary slogans.

Addressing the miners Numsa General Secretary Irvin Jim recommended to miners that they settle today so that the agreement could be signed.

"You can't stay underground forever as you will suffer from flu and you are also missed by your families," Jim said.

"We are here to plead with you to end the strike on the basis of these agreements. We have asked the management for a day of rest and when you come back, you must be tested whether your state of health is basically 100 percent," Jim said.

The miners who took part in the strike will not be dismissed but will be issued with a warning that will last for a period of six months.

The union has also asked the company to organise transport to take the miners home.