Women protest to demand their husbands to emerge from their underground strike
A group of nearly 50 women are protesting outside Lanxess chrome mine in Rustenburg demanding mine managers to release their husbands, partners and relatives.
A group of about 290 mineworkers have been staging a sit-in underground since Wednesday last week. The women who are seen flashing their underwears are singing revolutionary songs under the watchful guard of armed security guards.
Nonikelo Candlovu, 35, said she is prepared to sing outside the mine as long as her husband was still inside.
Nkanini community members are protesting outside Lanxess chrome mine @SowetanLIVE #Lanxessminers pic.twitter.com/Fb72vIIbgH— Yoliswa Sobuwa (@YoliswaSobuwa) June 25, 2019
"My man is inside there. He is buried alive. All I want is for him to come back home to his three-month-old baby," Candlovu said.
Nomlinganiso Tshingana, 49, said her two children were part of the underground strike."
I am here to demand the mine to listen to their (mineworkers) grievances so that they can come back home. We are hungry back home," Tshingana said.
Some of the protesting women and Numsa members brought food for the striking miners who are underground.
Fighting for our men sing women who have gathered outside Lanxess chrome mine @SowetanLIVE #Lanxessminers pic.twitter.com/QtVGoRAjfw— Yoliswa Sobuwa (@YoliswaSobuwa) June 25, 2019