Women protest to demand their husbands to emerge from their underground strike

A group of nearly 50 women are protesting outside Lanxess chrome mine in Rustenburg demanding mine managers to release their husbands, partners and relatives.

A group of about 290 mineworkers have been staging a sit-in underground since Wednesday last week. The women who are seen flashing their underwears are singing revolutionary songs under the watchful guard of armed security guards.

Nonikelo Candlovu, 35, said she is prepared to sing outside the mine as long as her husband was still inside.