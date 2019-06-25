Heavily armed guards face off with protesting Rustenburg mineworkers

A leaked video of mineworkers pleading for their lives before heavily armed security guards at LanXess has emerged.

The video was taken on Tuesday evening at the mine where 290 mineworkers have staged a protest underground for seven days now.

The miners are demanding that a mine captain accused of sexually assaulting a female worker be suspended.

Families of the mineworkers who staged the sit-in undeground have kept vigil outside the mine gates keeping warm by burning fires.

They are all hoping for the safe return of their family members.