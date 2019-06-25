Miners vow to stay underground despite promise to suspend 'sex pest'

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has called on the government to intervene in a dispute that has resulted in close to 300 of its members protesting underground in Rustenburg.

Workers at Lanxess Chrome Mine have been underground since Wednesday last week. Tuesday was the seventh day since Numsa members embarked on the underground strike, which is largely over claims that Lanxess did not take action against a mine captain accused of sexual assault.

Their protest against the employer remains unresolved.

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim confirmed on Tuesday that members went on an underground strike following management’s failure to decisively deal with the sexual harassment case.