CCMA asked to intervene in bid to break deadlock at Lanxess mine

The mineral resources department has requested assistance from the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) in an attempt to resolve a sit-in by about 300 Lanxess chrome miners.

The miners decided to camp underground in protest of an alleged sex-for-jobs scandal. Ayanda Shezi, the spokesperson for the department, said CCMA commissioners have made an offer to mediate.

“Amongst the interventions the department convened the CEO, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) to resolve the impasse," Shezi said.

"Anything that endangers the lives and health of mine workers is unacceptable to the department. Our immediate focus and priority on this matter is to ensure that all employees come up from underground safely.”