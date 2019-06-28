Enough with walk-out theatrics, Jujuboy, even pantsulas aren't impressed anymore

I was at a shisanyama when the TV screen suddenly came alive with members of the EFF staging a raucous walk-out from the National Assembly just as Pravin Gordhan was about to speak.

Some of my fellow meat-eaters laughed and cheered the Red Berets. But one voice of dissent came from a man I hadn't noticed earlier.

He said in isiZulu: "I used to admire the EFF guys for their courage. But it's enough. You don't have to be consistently rude to make your point. Now they need a serious beating."

The man used a specific word for "beating" - isibhaxu. This is no run-of-the-mill beating. Only in the certain rural areas will you get isibhaxu. Which is to say isibhaxu has a rural intonation, if a beating can have an accent.

The man's voice betrayed a seriousness that forced me to turn around and look at him. I had to stop myself from bursting out in laughter. The man was a species from another era.