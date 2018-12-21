Inspirational stories that captured the country this year

This year saw an abundance of magical stories being told by Sowetan.

We shared with you stories of people who went through trials and tribulations in their journey to reach for their dreams as well as stories of the most brilliant minds that are working on putting our nation on the map. Here are some of the highlights:

Dr Pamela Sithole: This young lady worked as a domestic worker to help put food on the table while she was in a tough medical school programme at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

At the tender age of 14, she was washing dishes during the school holidays to help out her single mother.