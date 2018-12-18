Inspirational Mahlangu breaks class barriers and earns qualification

People from across the world have been flooding Ntombizodwa Mahlangu’s social media after she shared a festive spirit-inducing story of rising from being a domestic worker to graduating from the University of South Africa (Unisa).

“I’ve had people from Tokyo, Zambia and all over the world thanking me for inspiring them,” Mahlangu said.

“Someone actually sent me a message saying she was [about to] to give up on her life until she saw my post.”

The 33-year-old from Dullstroom, Mpumalanga, graduated with a BA degree in public administration and communication facilitation in September and now works for the Council for Debt Collectors as a public relations officer.

“I was clueless about what to do after matric. I had no knowledge of financial aid so I just stayed at home.”

Mahlangu said during that time she fell pregnant. She later left home to look for domestic work in Gauteng.

“What we did back then was we sat at a church until we were chosen to go and work, ” she said as she explained her earliest work experience.

She did domestic work for five years before studying for a computer certificate through Intec College.