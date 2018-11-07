Pupil (13) to represent SA in Kenya

A grade 7 pupil from Limpopo will be jetting off to Kenya to represent South Africa in the annual African Spelling Bee competition later this month.

Hlulani Baloyi, 13, said it was the correct spelling of the word "Pharaoh" that earned her the stripes as Mzansi Spelling Bee and qualified her to compete against the best in Africa.

"I read the dictionary everyday to practise but that word I remembered from a passage I read in the Bible," she said.

Baloyi from Magangeni Primary School in rural Malamulele practises everyday and goes to weekend classes where she has studied over a 100 words in the past few weeks.

"I've been writing five tests a day to prepare for my trip."

She said her favourite book is Nelson Mandela's Long Walk To Freedom, which has been instrumental in her love for literature.

"My favourite word is freedom. It represents what the greatest hero in South Africa has sacrificed for himself and us," said Baloyi.