Chef Richard Baloyi's recipe of hard work and dedication pays off

After more than a decade of washing dishes and about two of being a cook, Mkhacani Richard Baloyi is now the owner of a restaurant.

"It was a dream come true," said Baloyi on finally owning La Mama restaurant in Randburg.

Affectionately known as Chef Richard, Baloyi had worked at La Mama for over 36 years.

He bought the restaurant on December 18 after years of saving a portion of his salary.

Baloyi, who was born in Malamulele in Limpopo, came to Johannesburg in 1979. He started working at La Mama restaurant in 1982, which was then known as La Bite, making only R96 a month.

La Mama serves traditional Italian cuisine such as pasta dishes, seafood and pizza.

The father of five started off washing dishes in the kitchen at the age of 24. He built a relationship with the Italian chefs because they were also unable to understand English and Afrikaans.