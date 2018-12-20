Online songstress Nosipho Ngubane opens hearts

A young girl who has been dubbed the Zulu singing sensation by social media for her powerful voice and singing about her hardships will enjoy a better Christmas with her family this year.

Nosipho Ngubane, 13, and her family have been living in dire poverty in Mphophomeni village near Howick in KwaZulu-Natal for years. But the girl's singing prowess has now captured the attention of kind-hearted people across the country who have donated clothes, food, money and building supplies to her family.

Ngubane lives with her single, unemployed mother and five siblings in a mud house. She is a grade 6 pupil at Enhlahleni Primary School.