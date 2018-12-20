Online songstress Nosipho Ngubane opens hearts
A young girl who has been dubbed the Zulu singing sensation by social media for her powerful voice and singing about her hardships will enjoy a better Christmas with her family this year.
Nosipho Ngubane, 13, and her family have been living in dire poverty in Mphophomeni village near Howick in KwaZulu-Natal for years. But the girl's singing prowess has now captured the attention of kind-hearted people across the country who have donated clothes, food, money and building supplies to her family.
Ngubane lives with her single, unemployed mother and five siblings in a mud house. She is a grade 6 pupil at Enhlahleni Primary School.
The video of her singing her heart out, with the poverty of her home in the background, has captured hearts online. Her rendition of gospel tune Mzalwane Qina (Persevere) is haunting.
Businessman Mkululi White saw Ngubane's video and decided to mobilise South Africans including celebrities to track down the family and assist them.
#FeesMustFall activist Mcebo Dlamini was among those who responded and delivered parcels to the girl's home.
"It is so sad. A normal person cannot cope with what we saw there," White told Sowetan yesterday.
"They live in a falling mud house that has no floor; the back of the house has a hole in it. The entire house is wet..."
White said 5 000 bricks and other building supplies were bought through numerous donations but they still need other supplies such as roofing, building sand, crushed stones and plastering sand.
"We want to build them a three-bedroom house with a lounge and a bathroom."
White also expressed hope that a builder would offer to build the house as "we don't only need cash" for [the family].
He said they have raised R32,000 worth of goods to build the home and had delivered non-perishable goods for the family because they do not have a fridge and electricity.
"The family was very excited, she [Nosipho] even ended up singing again when we made the deliveries," said White.
However he said they still need South Africans to donate what they could to help the Ngubanes.
"I am currently requesting other businesses and foundations to help this family out. We are also looking out for temporary accommodation for them," he said.
White said some people have already offered to help out with furnishing the house.
"There is a lady who already said she could donate a fridge for them."
Imbewu star Tony Kgoroge said he had been assisting Nosipho to find a record label that will groom her into a star.
"There are plans to help her with her music. From where she is and where she comes from the chances of her being in the limelight are very slim," Kgoroge said. He added that her education needed to be given utmost priority.