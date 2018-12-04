Young engineer helps SA students

Mechanical engineering graduate Duncan Mngomezulu has a noble mission for young South Africans. The 25-year-old from Hlamalani village in Mpumalanga paves the way for college students to pursue their studies overseas, mainly in China, to learn vital skills in their chosen careers.

Mngomezulu uses his experience studying at Changzhou College of Information Technology and Bozhon company in China to help young students from all over SA to cope in a foreign country.

"I work for Chinese Culture and International Educational Exchange Centre; my responsibility is to recruit TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training colleges) students in different fields of study. These students are given an opportunity to be on a one-year work-integrated learning programme in China," he said.

Mngomezulu, who has just completed his honours degree in mechanical engineering at the University of Johannesburg, said he managed the students and took them through an orientation programme.

The students are advised about how to integrate into the Chinese environment and how to manage at a foreign school where a different language is spoken and taught.