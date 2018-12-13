Willemina Gwambe's art inspired by pain of losing mom

Willemina Gwambe channelled her pain of losing both her mother and sister into a form of art using mud to paint portraits of people reflecting her emotions.

"After my mother passed on, I realised I only had very few pictures of her. I was motivated to keep her memory alive through drawing her portraits," she said.

The 25-year-old from Tshimamba village in Thohoyandou in Limpopo said it was during a visit to her grandmother's home that she witnessed the diverse use of mud. She had been looking for an affordable way to paint her emotions.

"We had not had rain for a long time, so the day the rain finally came, I was wearing a white dress and it got stained by mud. I noticed that mud had qualities like paint," she said.

Gwambe said the use of mud for art has been in African cultures for centuries.