Murder, mayhem marked grim year that 2018 was

Violent crime reared its ugly head in numerous cases of cold-blooded murders throughout the year.

In July, 11 people were killed when gunmen opened fire on a minibus they were travelling in, dispatching more than 200 bullets.

The occupants, mainly taxi drivers, were returning to Gauteng from a funeral of a colleague, Nkosi Mthembu, in KwaZulu-Natal.

The attack occurred along the R74 between Colenso and Weenen.