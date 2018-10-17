A decade of fostering a better future

For years Foster Mathebula had given up on his dream of becoming a lawyer.

But one day, upon reading an inspirational letter in a newspaper, Mathebula - a security guard with G4S - decided to rekindle his childhood dream.

The former herdboy from Giyani in Limpopo can now live his dream after he graduated from the University of South Africa (Unisa) with an LLB last week.

Mathebula, 36, had to juggle a tough university curriculum with his stringent duties at work.

"I enslaved myself. My challenge was to stay employed while studying. I worked with integrity at G4S while making sure that my studies were done," he said.

A fellow security guard helped Mathebula to buy some of his textbooks in 2013.

For over 10 years he had to wake up at 3am to catch a train from Saulsville in Tshwane to go to work in Pretoria in order to put food on the table.

"I had to get off at Kloofsig station and run to work across the N1 freeway. After work I ran back to the train," he said.

During train rides Mathebula would listen to voice recordings of himself reciting his coursework as one of his study methods. The father of two said he would get home at 8.30pm feeling tired.

"Imagine arriving at 8.30pm, cook and then take a bath, thereafter, you are still expected to read," said Mathebula.