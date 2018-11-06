Young murder suspect' also faces rape charges

Two men accused of killing seven family members in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg stood side by side in the dock with their feet chained, not interacting with each other.

Sixty-one-year-old Fita Khupe, who is said to be from Mozambique and living legally in SA, and a 27-year-old illegal migrant from Zimbabwe face charges of seven premeditated murder in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court yesterday.

The younger man face additional charges of rape.

The 27-year-old had been welcomed into the Khoza home after he claimed to be a relative of the family.

On Monday, however, the court heard that the name he had given the family, Sibusiso Khoza, was not his real name.

He was, in fact, an illegal migrant from Zimbabwe. He was arrested last week Thursday in Mpumalanga, near the Lebombo border post with Mozambique.