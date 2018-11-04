Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of three women and four children at a house in Vlakfontein‚ south of Johannesburg.

A stench noticed by neighbours led police to the bodies of the seven‚ buried under piles of sand inside the house.

The gruesome find was made late on Monday‚ October 29.

“The provincial team investigating serious and violent crimes … responded to information which led the team to Mpumalanga near the Lebombo border post” on November 1‚ said police spokesman Captain Mavela Masondo on Sunday.

“A 27-year-old male suspect was arrested and in his possession were bank cards belonging to two of the seven victims.”

He said on further investigation‚ a second suspect‚ a 61-year-old male‚ was traced and arrested in Dobsonville.