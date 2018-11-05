Two to appear in court for Vlakfontein killings

Two men will today appear in the Lenasia magistrate's court in connection with the murder of seven members of one family in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg.

The arrest of the two, aged 61 and 27, follows the gruesome discovery of seven decomposing corpses at a Vlakfontein house last week.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said their team of senior investigating officers made the two arrests on Saturday near the Lebombo border crossing post in Mpumalanga and in Dobsonville, Soweto.

Masondo said an investigating team focusing on serious and violent crimes responded to information which led them to Mpumalanga, where the 27-year-old was arrested.