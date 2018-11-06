Grieving dad won't forgive Vlakfontein 'killers'

Forgiveness is impossible to fathom for the two fathers of three children who were killed in their home at Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg, last week.

Tebogo Lekotje alternates between wanting vengeance and wanting to hear why they had to die.

Yesterday, he said he hoped the man alleged to have murdered his 13-year-old daughter, Karabo, her mother Nomfundo Khoza and five other relatives would get bail.

"One thing I can tell you is that if he gets bail, I will pay his bail myself. I will then do with him as I please," Lekotje told sister publication, Times Select following court proceedings at the Lenasia magistrate's court, where two suspects made a preliminary appearance in connection with seven counts of premeditated murder.

Lekotje was referring to 61-year-old Fita Khupe, who is said to be from Mozambique and living legally in SA, and a 27-year-old illegal migrant from Zimbabwe.

The second suspect, who chose not to apply for bail, cannot be named at this stage, as he is expected to also face a charge relating to the alleged rape of a minor.

"[If guilty] both of them don't deserve to live. They don't deserve to live among people [if they are found guilty]."

He said he did not know the younger man, but he knew Khupe.

"He has been with Nomfundo's aunt for about 15 years, but I wasn't close to him. I never really spoke to him."

The grieving father, however, said he was desperate for closure.