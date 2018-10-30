‘Boyfriend’ being questioned over Vlakfontein murders

The man taken in for questioning in connection with the murders of seven people in Vlakfontein‚ south of Johannesburg‚ is believed to be a boyfriend of one of the women found dead on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the man had also lived in the house with the family.

Police are searching for a second man - identified as Sibusiso Ernest Khoza‚ who allegedly claimed to be a long-lost family member and was welcomed into the home – in connection with the killings.

"When we [police] arrived at the house‚ he [the boyfriend] was there in the house. So our question now is: why was he not aware of the smell?" Masondo said.