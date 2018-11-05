Two people believed to have been involved in the murder of seven members of the Khoza family in Vlakfontein‚ south of Johannesburg‚ last week‚ are expected to appear in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The pair was arrested on Thursday‚ said Captain Mavela Masondo.

"The provincial team investigating serious and violent crimes‚ on November 1 2018‚ responded to information which led the team to Mpumalanga‚ near the Lebombo border post. A 27-year-old male suspect was arrested and in his possession were bank cards belonging to two of the seven victims‚" said Masondo.

"On further investigation‚ a second suspect‚ a 61-year- old male‚ was traced and arrested in Dobsonville."

Masondo said the 27-year old faced an additional charge of rape.

The death of the seven family members shocked the nation last week. The bodies of three women and four children were found buried under piles of sand at their home on Monday.

Speaking at their funeral in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday‚ Minister for Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini said it hurt that the victims were suspected to have been harmed by someone they regarded as family.