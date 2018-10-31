Sharp objects were used in the murders of seven family members whose bodies were found in a house in Vlakfontein‚ south of Johannesburg‚ on Monday.

The revelation was made by Gauteng community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane during a visit to the house on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite several days having passed since the bodies were found‚ there was still a strong stench at the house.

Nkosi-Malobane said that she didn’t want to reveal too much about the investigation‚ which was still ongoing‚ but said that sharp objects had been used to kill the family members.