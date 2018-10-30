Nomfundo Khoza sent frantic WhatsApp messages to her family in the moments before she died – but when they phoned back there was no answer.

It was the last time they would hear from Nomfundo‚ whose body was found - along with the bodies of six other family members - in Vlakfontein‚ south of Johannesburg‚ on Monday.

“We could not understand her WhatsApp messages‚” said a relative‚ who did not want to be named. “It was something about her dying and being in danger. We called her and she did not pick up. That’s when we felt something was really wrong.

The family‚ the relative said‚ was beyond traumatised.

A stench noticed by neighbours led police to the bodies of three women and four children‚ buried inside a house in Vlakfontein. The gruesome find was made late on Monday afternoon.