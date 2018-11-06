Give cops pat on back for arrests

One of the two men charged with the murders of the Khoza family last week in Vlakfontein, Johannesburg, could have fled the country if it was not for police officers who acted like greased lightning.

The grisly discovery of seven decomposed bodies buried under a heap of sand inside their home hit the headlines on Tuesday last week.

Relatives, aged between two and 50, were found after their neighbours became concerned over a stench coming from of the house and summoned help.

Two men, aged 27 and 61, were arrested late last week.

According to police spokesperson Mavela Masondo the younger man was apprehended on Thursday in Mpumalanga, near the Lebombo border post with Mozambique.

The 61-year-old was captured in Dobsonville, Soweto.

The two appeared in the Lenasia magistrate's court yesterday on charges of rape and seven of premeditated murder.

It also emerged in court that the 27-year-old is originally from Zimbabwe and was allegedly in the country illegally and using a fictitious name.

He could have left the country and very easily disappeared without a trace.

Well done to the South African Police Service officers for acting swiftly by arresting the man.