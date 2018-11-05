Residents of Vlakfontein‚ south of Johannesburg‚ gathered at the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court in their numbers on Monday‚ ahead of the appearance of two men who were arrested in connection with the murder of seven of their neighbours.

“No bail for killers”‚ “throw away the keys”‚ “no tv‚ no food‚ no special treatment”‚ were some of the slogans written on their placards.

The group‚ many of whom were dressed in political regalia‚ sang struggle songs on the steps of the court and blew whistles. A woman in the crowd lifted a child’s underwear garment into the air. Community member Thokozani Nkomo said that he was there in solidarity with the family as he knew all of the deceased – three women and four children.

“We lived with these people. They deserve justice‚” he said. “I have faith that justice will prevail.”