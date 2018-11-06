Black Leopards coach Masutha sends warning to Kaizer Chiefs

Black Leopards coach Joel Masutha is under no illusions about what his team will be up against when they return to FNB Stadium on Wednesday night to meet Kaizer Chiefs for the second time inside a month‚ this time in the Absa Premiership.

Leopards were unlucky to go out on post-match penalties after holding Chiefs to a 1-1 draw in the first round of the Telkom Knockout and are hellbent on winning this time.

“We want to pressurise them from the first whistle‚” said Masutha‚ who secured promotion with his side last season and has looked comfortable through their first three months back in the top-flight.

“We are confident we can get a result even though they’ll have almost all of their players back from injury and they won’t be able to use that as an excuse.

“But for us it is even easier to play against a full-strength Chiefs side because we know all of them. We are going for the result.”

But Masutha was also full of praise for the depth at rival coach Giovanni Solinas’s disposal.

“Chiefs have a lot of quality players and they will be confident after beating SuperSport United at the weekend [in a Telkom quarterfinal in Durban on Sunday]‚ which is something they had not managed to do for a long time‚” the coach said.

“They can also make changes to stay fresh as we saw when they played Free State Stars and made seven changes.

“Whoever they put in the side will be quality. But that doesn’t mean we won’t be going there to take Chiefs on‚” he warned.