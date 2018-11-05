A man accused of murdering the Khoza family at their home in Vlakfontein‚ south of Johannesburg‚ is an illegal immigrant‚ the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court heard on Monday.

As he stood in the dock on Monday‚ where he now faces seven charges of premeditated murder‚ the court heard that the 27-year-old was using an assumed name in South Africa. He is originally from Zimbabwe. According to the state‚ the suspect had entered the country illegally.

He was arrested last week Thursday in Mpumalanga near the Lebombo border post with Mozambique. He is alleged to have been found in possession of bank cards belonging to two of the seven victims‚ police captain Mavela Masondo said ahead of the court appearance.

The suspect‚ who was wearing leg chains in the dock‚ also faces additional three charges of rape.