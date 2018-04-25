Occurrence books from Sandton Skye‚ dating back to two months before Karabo Mokoena’s death‚ have failed to support Sandile’s Mantsoe’s allegations that she had previously tried to commit suicide on the premises.

The High Court in Johannesburg had previously heard that Mantsoe‚ who stands accused of killing his on-and-off girlfriend‚ claimed that he had on one occasion called for the assistance of a security guard to help him get into his apartment after Mokoena had locked herself inside‚ trying to commit suicide.

Mantsoe’s version was that he and the security guard had opened the door and found Mokoena on the floor with pills scattered all around her.

Sergeant Pule Kotelo of the Sandton police station‚ however‚ on Wednesday told the court that he could not find a record of such an incident.

“I got the information from the docket when I was perusing through it. There was an instance where he [Mantsoe] said that he asked security to open for him because he had left his keys inside. He said they opened the door and they found Karabo on the floor with pills around her‚” said Kotelo.

“I took the OBs (occurrence books) but only found one entry [pertaining to Mantsoe’s apartment] for April 29 2017‚” said Mokoena.