Sandile Mantsoe was confident‚ co-operative‚ relaxed and at ease before he took a police officer to the place where he disposed of his former girlfriend’s body‚ Karabo Mokoena‚ the High Court in Johannesburg heard on Wednesday.

Colonel Andre de Klerk said he was called to the Sandton police station to escort Mantsoe to the crime scene. This was on May 11 2017‚ a day after his arrest.

“They had just taken his DNA. I introduced myself and told him that I would go with him to the point out. I let him know his rights‚” De Klerk said‚ answering questions by state prosecutor Mike Hlatshwayo. “He understood who I was and said he still wants to go and point out. He said he had earlier spoken to a lawyer who told him to co-operate with the police.”

Mantsoe told De Klerk that he had returned home between 5pm and 6pm to find Mokoena dead in his luxury Sandton apartment.

Reading through his notes‚ De Klerk quoted Mantsoe: “I want to do a point out of where I dumped my ex-girlfriend’s body… I was there. I did remove her body from my apartment. I put a tyre around her and burnt her."

Pictures of Mantsoe prior to the trip to the crime scene showed no injuries on his body.