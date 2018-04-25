Mantsoe 'relaxed' while taking police to dumping place of Karabo Mokoena's body
Sandile Mantsoe was confident‚ co-operative‚ relaxed and at ease before he took a police officer to the place where he disposed of his former girlfriend’s body‚ Karabo Mokoena‚ the High Court in Johannesburg heard on Wednesday.
Colonel Andre de Klerk said he was called to the Sandton police station to escort Mantsoe to the crime scene. This was on May 11 2017‚ a day after his arrest.
“They had just taken his DNA. I introduced myself and told him that I would go with him to the point out. I let him know his rights‚” De Klerk said‚ answering questions by state prosecutor Mike Hlatshwayo. “He understood who I was and said he still wants to go and point out. He said he had earlier spoken to a lawyer who told him to co-operate with the police.”
Mantsoe told De Klerk that he had returned home between 5pm and 6pm to find Mokoena dead in his luxury Sandton apartment.
Reading through his notes‚ De Klerk quoted Mantsoe: “I want to do a point out of where I dumped my ex-girlfriend’s body… I was there. I did remove her body from my apartment. I put a tyre around her and burnt her."
Pictures of Mantsoe prior to the trip to the crime scene showed no injuries on his body.
De Klerk quoted Mantsoe as saying: “I just want to tell the truth and show what happened… I removed‚ dumped and burnt Karabo’s body”.
Mantsoe‚ who had last week testified in a trial-within-a trial‚ had told the court that one police officer had approached him whilst he was in police cells and offered to assist him in making the matter go away if he were to give him a bribe. Mantsoe told the court that he did not entertain this.
The forex trader is standing trial for brutally murdering his 22-year-old girlfriend in April last year.
The married father of three‚ who is estranged from his wife‚ however claimed that he came home from a business meeting and found that Mokoena had committed suicide in his Sandton apartment. He alleged that she had stabbed herself in the neck.
Mantsoe claimed that out of fear and panic that he would be blamed for the death of his on-and-off girlfriend‚ he disposed of her body. A post-mortem failed to deduce what had killed Mokoena as her body was too badly burnt.
Mantsoe faces charges of premeditated murder‚ defeating the ends of justice and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The trial continues.