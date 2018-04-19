Karabo Mokoena had suffered a miscarriage after being beaten by a Nigerian boyfriend and had been emotionally scarred after being raped by one of her ex-lover’s friends.

She was also abused by her father and another Nigerian ex-boyfriend who‚ despite physically and emotionally abusing her‚ had gotten her hooked on the high life‚ giving her around R100‚000 monthly.

This was the grim image that Sandile Mantsoe painted of his 22-year-old lover‚ Mokoena‚ who he is now accused of killing.

These details are contained in a statement that Mantsoe gave to police on May 11‚ a day after he was arrested in connection with her disappearance.

In the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday‚ Captain Rodgers Mahundla‚ who took down Mantsoe’s statement‚ read it out to the court.